Friday, May 11, 2018
Home > News > Money Expo 2018 in full swing

Money Expo 2018 in full swing

Money Expo 2018
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 11 May 2018 (NNT) – The latest Money Expo is offering financial and investment opportunities from a combined 260 financial and non-bank organizations spanning insurance, real estate, automobiles and stocks.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Somkid Jatusripitak, chaired the launch of Money Expo 2018, remarking that over its 18 years the expo has always reflected current social, political and economic circumstances, whether they be the Tom Yum Koong economic crisis or the World Financial Crisis of 2008. He pointed out, however, that the current economic situation is one of technological advancement.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Blacklisting terrorist supporters vital to Thailand’s security: AMLO

Buildings and TV tower in Düsseldorf, Germany

Stabbing Attack Reported Near Düsseldorf: 1 Killed, Police Seek for Perpetrator

Breaking News

Thai-Indian trade rising to US$10 billion next year

Leave a Reply