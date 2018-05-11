Money Expo 2018 in full swing

BANGKOK, 11 May 2018 (NNT) – The latest Money Expo is offering financial and investment opportunities from a combined 260 financial and non-bank organizations spanning insurance, real estate, automobiles and stocks.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Somkid Jatusripitak, chaired the launch of Money Expo 2018, remarking that over its 18 years the expo has always reflected current social, political and economic circumstances, whether they be the Tom Yum Koong economic crisis or the World Financial Crisis of 2008. He pointed out, however, that the current economic situation is one of technological advancement.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand