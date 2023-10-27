Eight suspects of Nigerian-led drug network arrested in Bangkok and surrounding provinces

TN October 27, 2023 0
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Africans taking a taxi in Bangkok. Photo: Andreas Lehner / flickr.

Eight members of a Nigerian-led transnational drug network were arrested during a police raid on 17 locations in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Two Nigerians arrested in Patong for romance scam, overstay

Teams from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and officials the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the raids to apprehend suspected drug offenders, Pol Lt Gen Khirisak Tantinawachai, acting chief of the NSB, said on Friday.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

