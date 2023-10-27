Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation
BANGKOK (NNT) – A bill aimed at amending the Civil and Commercial Code, known as the Marriage Equality Act, is set for reintroduction in the government’s upcoming agenda.
The proposed legislation had initially passed preliminary stages under the previous administration but lapsed due to the 60-day submission deadline to Parliament and a subsequent change in government.
According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the government plans to reintroduce the bill in next week’s Cabinet meeting. During a recent meeting, discussions included not only marriage equality but also gender recognition laws and the abolition of the sex trade.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand