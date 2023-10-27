Thai Government Plans to Reintroduce Marriage Equality Legislation

LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. Photo: pxhere.

BANGKOK (NNT) – A bill aimed at amending the Civil and Commercial Code, known as the Marriage Equality Act, is set for reintroduction in the government’s upcoming agenda.

Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

The proposed legislation had initially passed preliminary stages under the previous administration but lapsed due to the 60-day submission deadline to Parliament and a subsequent change in government.

According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the government plans to reintroduce the bill in next week’s Cabinet meeting. During a recent meeting, discussions included not only marriage equality but also gender recognition laws and the abolition of the sex trade.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

