New Pattaya Airways and Four Other Airlines to Start Flying Soon
Thai investors are set to launch five new airlines, pouring in a minimum of 3.85 billion baht. These carriers are poised to commence operations in 2024, aiming to tap into Thailand’s burgeoning aviation market, projected to be worth 320 billion baht next year.
According to the Nation Thailand report, Really Cool Airlines, P80 Air, Pattaya Airways, Siam Seaplane, and Landarch Airlines have all received an Air Operating Licence from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). To commence commercial flights, however, they still have to wait for the CAAT’s approval of their Air Operator Certificates (AOC).
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News