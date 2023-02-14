Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2023 TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

14-carat gold wedding rings. Photo: Jeff Belmonte.




BANGKOK, Feb 14 (TNA) – Bangkok’s Dusit District office arranges marriage registration for couples of all genders including LGBTQ+ couples on the Valentine’s Day.

However, the marriage certificates of same-sex couple, issued by the district will not be legally binding.

It is the first time the district opens marriage registration service outside its office.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Cosmetics Made In Thailand

Fake cosmetics from China worth ฿14m seized in Bangkok and Samut Prakan

February 13, 2023 TN
BTS skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand

Number of passengers using train services in Bangkok hits new record

February 12, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla leaving the Police Headquarters on Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok

Briton wanted in UK on drug trafficking charges nabbed in Bangkok

February 11, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand confirms 300 baht entry fee for visitors as of June

February 14, 2023 TN
Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Smog Blankets Chiang Mai

February 14, 2023 TN
Indian tourists visiting Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok

Tourism Authority Revises Up Target for Indian Arrivals to 2 Million in 2023

February 14, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 tanks

Army cadet and NCO killed in accident during joint exercise in Lop Buri

February 14, 2023 TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2023 TN