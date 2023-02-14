Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day









BANGKOK, Feb 14 (TNA) – Bangkok’s Dusit District office arranges marriage registration for couples of all genders including LGBTQ+ couples on the Valentine’s Day.

However, the marriage certificates of same-sex couple, issued by the district will not be legally binding.

It is the first time the district opens marriage registration service outside its office.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





