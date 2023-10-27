Wanted New Zealander Arrested in Phuket After 15 Year Absence
A wanted New Zealander was arrested at Phuket International Airport after he escaped from Thailand 15 years ago and decided to risk returning.
The Phuket Immigration Department released more details of the case on Thursday (October 26th). The suspect was later identified only as Mr. Freeman, 40, a New Zealand national. He arrived at Phuket International Airport in the international terminal from Singapore.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express