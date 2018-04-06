Germany Plans to Deny Family Reunion For Refugees Dependent “on Social Payments”

Germany’s new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, wants to restrict the criteria for the reunification of refugee families, allowing only close relatives into Germany.

The new draft law of the German Interior Ministry, leaked to the German outlet RND, introduces new restrictions for family reunions of refugees. Only spouses, parents of underage children and underage unmarried refugees will get permission to immigrate to Germany.

Other family members, including siblings, are not covered by the newly introduced regulation, according to the report. People who haven’t legally gotten married in their country of origin will be also denied the right to reunite with their alleged spouses in Germany.

The measure is aimed to block jihadists, terrorist perpetrators, hate preachers and leaders of banned terror groups from entering Germany.

