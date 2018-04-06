Germany frees Puigdemont on bail and rejects charges of rebellion

The Schlewsig-Holstein court in Germany has freed deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on bail. The judiciary has also rejected the charges of rebellion, related to the German crimes of high treason, due to lack of violence. The judge presiding over the German court has requested “more information” to the Spanish justice on the charge of misuse of public funds before accepting to process the extradition request against Puigdemont.

Meanwhile, the Spanish prosecutor has stated that there is “no possibility to appeal” the German court’s decision to release Puigdemont, and reject his extradition for rebellion. The bail for the deposed Catalan president was set at €75,000. Through paying this, the German judge has ruled that Puigdemont must not be held in custody while a final decision is made on his extradition, a process which could take up to three months.

VilaWeb / Catalan News Agency