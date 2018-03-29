‘Islam Doesn’t Belong to Germany’ Remark Sparks Debate Over Migrant Crisis in EU

While the new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer came under fire for saying “Islam Doesn’t Belong to Germany,” discussions over the failure of Angela Merkel’s migrant policy have taken another turn.

Not Like Refugees

Emma, who moved from eastern Kazakhstan to Bavaria many years ago, had to get used to her new homeland. One of the key values there is readiness to help those in need, refugees. She first got acquainted with this during the Balkan crisis and her neighbors from a refugee hostel, who fled from the war in former Yugoslavia, surprised her as they preferred long talks at night to working in the days.

She doesn’t oppose the government helping them, but she points out some of newcomers don’t seem to need help.

“The majority are not refugees; they have come to Europe for free stuff, to get social provision. They depend on governmental support, and some parties even help them to get around the laws,” she told Sputnik, questioning why the federal government uses her taxes to provide for those who don’t want to contribute to society.

