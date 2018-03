PanARMENIAN.Net – Rioting and a fire at a police station in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, in Carabobo State, have left 68 people dead, government officials say, according to the BBC.

Chief State Prosecutor Tarek Saab said an investigation into what had happened would begin immediately.

The blaze reportedly started after prisoners set fire to mattresses in an attempt to break out on Wednesday, March 28.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network