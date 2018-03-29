Government to launch “Friendly Taxi for All” project

BANGKOK, 28th January 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will launch the second phase of the “Friendly Taxi for All” project, which focuses on facilitating the disabled.

The Director-General of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Somkid Somsri, said the next phase of the “Friendly Taxi for All” project will be launched on March 29th, 2018.

