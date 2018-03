Work on the much-anticipated reform of the police force has been completed with highlights including a pay rise for more than 100,000 officers and brighter career prospects for inquiry officers, the panel in charge said Wednesday.

The government-appointed panel on police reform headed by Boonsrang Niumpradit announced its findings after it held its last meeting recently.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NATTAYA CHETCHOTIROS & AEKARACH SATTABURUTH

BANGKOK POST