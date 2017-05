Eleven people’s organisations on Sunday issued a joint statement opposing a proposal to bring the Royal Thai Police (RTP) under the control of the Justice Ministry without undergoing concrete structural reforms.

The proposal was made by a joint special sub-committee of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) and the National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA), chaired by Pol Lt Col Bunruang Phonphanit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS