A court approved three arrest warrants for Mae Hong Son policemen on suspicion of gang rape Monday but denied three other warrants for officers who are suspected of involvement in the sex trafficking of teenage girls.

Decisions on the warrants were made by the Mae Hong Son Provincial Court after they were submitted for the second time by Pol Lt Col Worathan Kruechanta, an investigator at Muang Mae Hong Son police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS