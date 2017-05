Authorities are checking CCTV feeds as part of an investigation into the vandalisation of the giant reclining Buddha image in Ayutthaya.

A red marker was used to vandalise the Buddha image at Wat Koyasutha, which is a historical site in tambon Pratuchai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, Ayutthaya province.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation