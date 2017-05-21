Nationwide crime crackdown nets 10 million yaa baa pills and 20,000 guns

Sunday, May 21, 2017
Authorities have seized more than 10 million methamphetamine pills and almost 20,000 unlicensed guns in nationwide crime crackdown since last October, Maj-Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, disclosed on Sunday.

The crackdown was ordered by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan in his capacity as the man in charge of security affairs with focus on child prostitution and offences deemed as the source of social instability and violence which include trafficking in narcotics and war weapons, hired gunmen, human trafficking and debt collection through violent means.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

