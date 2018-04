BANGKOK, 5th April 2018, (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled its mobile application promoting Thailand’s amazing street food in eight provinces of the Northeastern region.

According to the ministry, the agency is confident that the application will help Thais and foreigners find their next dinner delicacy when on the road.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand