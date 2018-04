A man with hearing and sight difficulties was hit and killed by the Denchai-Bangkok train while crossing the track in Phrae’s Denchai district on Friday morning.

Police said Charan Kaewbia, 58, was killed at a rail crossing in Moo 9 village in Tambon Huay Rai in Denchai district shortly after the train left the Denchai station at 7.30am.

