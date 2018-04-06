Friday, April 6, 2018
Ousted Leader Park Gets 24 Years in Prison

Korean President Park Geun-hye
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Former President Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 24 years in prison and 18 billion won in fine on Friday in a massive corruption scandal that toppled her from power early last year.

In a live televised trial, the Seoul Central District Court meted out the guilty verdict for the 66-year-old former leader, about a year after her arrest in late March of 2017, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park was convicted of 16 counts of corruption, including bribery, coercion and abuse of power. Prosecutors had demanded a 30-year jail term.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

