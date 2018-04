Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrest of a 41-year-old male passenger on board a Scoot flight TR634 from Singapore to Hat Yai of Songkhla province for allegedly making false bomb threat today (April 5).

Flight TR634, which left Changi Airport at 1.20pm, was escorted back by two Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter jets, after the authorities were alerted to an alleged bomb threat on board, The Strait Times reports.

By Thai PBS