SAMUT PRAKAN – A Swedish passenger claimed to have a bomb in his baggage on Bangkok Airways‘ Bangkok-Koh Samui flight PG145 at Suvarnabhumi airport Tuesday afternoon. Searches cleared the plane and delayed the flight by about five hours.

The pilots informed traffic controllers of the bomb threat on the aircraft, originally set to take off with 140 people at 1.45pm.

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTVORAKAN AND AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK,

BANGKOK POST