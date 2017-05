The long-pending plan to build Thailand’s second dedicated private jet terminal and related facilities in Phuket is set for launch.

Siam Land Flying Co (SLF), the private jet charter subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, recently secured a final permit from Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) to develop fixed-base operator (FBO) facilities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BOONSONG KOSITCHOTETHANA,

BANGKOK POST