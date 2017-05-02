Court to mediate legal dispute between producer of The Beach and local administration bodies

Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Long-tail boats at Maya Beach, Koh Phi Phi
After two decades of legal battle, the Civil Court’s environmental cases department decided to mediate the dispute between producer of The Beach film and local administrative bodies of Krabi province.

Mr Saritpong Kiewkhong, deputy mayor of Krabi Provincial Administration Organization, said Tuesday that the Civil Court felt that the court case had dragged on for so long and decided to settle the case by inviting the two parties for talks with the court acting as the mediator.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

