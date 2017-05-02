Locals cry foul over alleged land grab for construction of Phang-Nga Airport

Local residents suspect they have been the victims of illegal land-title registration concerning the proposed site for Phang-Nga Airport, which has resulted in relocation of the airport site onto their land.

Monchai Chinvisit, the representative of people living in Moo 3 of Tambon Bangmueng in Phang-Nga’s Takua Pa district, submitted a petition to the Provincial Damrongdhama Centre on Tuesday requesting that the authorities inspect what they claim is illegal land-deed registration over the site for Phang-Nga Airport.

By The Nation