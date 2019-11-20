Wed. Nov 20th, 2019

Thailand’s Supreme Court upholds Spaniard’s death sentence for murder

6 hours ago TN
Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok

Supreme court of Thailand in Bangkok. Image: Tevaprapas.


Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty imposed by the Criminal and Appeals court on a Spaniard for the murder and mutilation of a fellow countryman, whose remains were thrown into the Chao Phraya River three years ago.

According to the Supreme Court’s decision, which was read this morning (Wednesday), while the prosecutors did not have any witnesses to the murder by Artur Segarra Princep, the circumstantial evidence was sufficient to prove his guilt.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

