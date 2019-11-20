Wed. Nov 20th, 2019

Pope Francis Arrives in Thailand

His Holiness Pope Francis delivers his message

His Holiness Pope Francis delivers his message. Photo: Benhur Arcayan.


BANGKOK, Nov 20 (TNA) – His Holiness Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on his four –day visit before leaving to Japan on Saturday.

His plane landed at the military airport in Bangkok’s Don Mueang after midday.

He was welcomed by the Thai government’s representatives including Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Culture Minister, Ittipol Khunpluem as well as the Air Force Chief and representative from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT).

Note: Pope Francis will have a busy schedule while in Bangkok, including a meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

