Pope Francis Arrives in Thailand





BANGKOK, Nov 20 (TNA) – His Holiness Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on his four –day visit before leaving to Japan on Saturday.

His plane landed at the military airport in Bangkok’s Don Mueang after midday.

He was welcomed by the Thai government’s representatives including Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Culture Minister, Ittipol Khunpluem as well as the Air Force Chief and representative from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT).

Note: Pope Francis will have a busy schedule while in Bangkok, including a meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

