Pope’s visit a “pilgrim of peace” for all

Pope Francis during a visit

Pope Francis during a visit. Photo: Piqsels.


The three-day apostolic visit to Thailand of Pope Francis beginning Wednesday is a “pilgrim of peace” and a “moment of grace” for not only Catholics but also for Thai people of all faiths, said Monseigneur Wissanu Thanya-anan, deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT).

“Pope Francis is a bridge-builder, a prophet who is a bearer of auspicious message to all,” he said.

Pope Francis, who is scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Wednesday, is visiting Thailand and Japan on November 20-26. It will be a second visit of a Pontiff to Thailand in 35 years after Pope Saint John Paul II in 1984.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

