Pope’s visit a “pilgrim of peace” for all





The three-day apostolic visit to Thailand of Pope Francis beginning Wednesday is a “pilgrim of peace” and a “moment of grace” for not only Catholics but also for Thai people of all faiths, said Monseigneur Wissanu Thanya-anan, deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT).

“Pope Francis is a bridge-builder, a prophet who is a bearer of auspicious message to all,” he said.

Pope Francis, who is scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Wednesday, is visiting Thailand and Japan on November 20-26. It will be a second visit of a Pontiff to Thailand in 35 years after Pope Saint John Paul II in 1984.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



