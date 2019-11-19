Pope’s visit a “pilgrim of peace” for all

Pope’s visit a “pilgrim of peace” for all1 min read
The three-day apostolic visit to Thailand of Pope Francis beginning Wednesday is a “pilgrim of peace” and a “moment of grace” for not only Catholics but also for Thai people of all faiths, said Monseigneur Wissanu Thanya-anan, deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT).
“Pope Francis is a bridge-builder, a prophet who is a bearer of auspicious message to all,” he said.
Pope Francis, who is scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Wednesday, is visiting Thailand and Japan on November 20-26. It will be a second visit of a Pontiff to Thailand in 35 years after Pope Saint John Paul II in 1984.
