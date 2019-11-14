Thu. Nov 14th, 2019

Pope’s visit to Thailand, Japan “moment of grace”

Pope Francis in Varginha, Brazil

Pope Francis in Varginha, southwest Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Photo: Tânia Rêgo/ABr.


Asia’s Catholic bishops regard the visit of Pope Francis to Thailand and Japan, next week, as “a moment of grace for Christians”, according to Vatican News.

“Pope Francis is a prophet of modern times. He is a world leader who proclaims not only a religious message but a message for humanity,” Cardinal Charles Bo, the President of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), said in a message on the occasion of the upcoming apostolic journey of the Pope to Asia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Pope's visit to Thailand, Japan "moment of grace"

