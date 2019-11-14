Pope’s visit to Thailand, Japan “moment of grace”





Asia’s Catholic bishops regard the visit of Pope Francis to Thailand and Japan, next week, as “a moment of grace for Christians”, according to Vatican News.

“Pope Francis is a prophet of modern times. He is a world leader who proclaims not only a religious message but a message for humanity,” Cardinal Charles Bo, the President of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), said in a message on the occasion of the upcoming apostolic journey of the Pope to Asia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

