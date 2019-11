CHACHOENGSAO: A 38-year-old woman afflicted with throat cancer and other illnesses shot her husband, the local kamnan, in the head and then killed herself at their house in Muang district.

Neighbours said later the woman was stressed by her illness and her husband was popular and good looking, and this may have fuelled her actions.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sonthanaporn Inchan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts