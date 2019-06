CHON BURI, June 17 (TNA) – Somchai Khunpluem, aka Kamnan Poh, who was the first mayor of Saensuk municipality and an influential figure of the East, died of colon and lung cancer at the age of 81 years and nine months at Smitivej Chonburi Hospital in Muang district of Chon Buri province at 3am.

He was released on parole in January 2018 after being sentenced to a combined jail term of 28 years and four months.

