A shipment of 600 kilograms of marijuana being transported to the South was intercepted in Nakhon Ratchasima, police said on Monday.

Pol General Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, the deputy national police chief, and Narcotics Suppression Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Chinnaphat Sarasin held a press conference at the bureau to announce the arrest of two suspects.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

