Thailand prepares measures to response after tanker attacks





BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) — Thailand’s Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan said Thailand is well-prepared to response the attacks on two fuel tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

The Energy Ministry said he has ordered related officials to closely monitor further developments on the issue, which saw not a single party claimed responsibility for the blasts so far, while Mr Siri said Thailand would issue both yellow and red flags if the situation deteriorated.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

