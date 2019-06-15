Sat. Jun 15th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand prepares measures to response after tanker attacks

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Cargo vessel

A cargo vessel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) — Thailand’s Energy Minister Siri Jirapongphan said Thailand is well-prepared to response the attacks on two fuel tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week.

The Energy Ministry said he has ordered related officials to closely monitor further developments on the issue, which saw not a single party claimed responsibility for the blasts so far, while Mr Siri said Thailand would issue both yellow and red flags if the situation deteriorated.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Numtarn The Star 5 Passes Away

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Dengue fever epidemic declared

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Number of young Thais with major depressive disorder increasing – DOMH

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand prepares measures to response after tanker attacks

4 mins ago TN
2 min read

Hong Kong ‘Suspends’ Renditions Bill as Campaigners Insist on Total Withdrawal

16 mins ago TN
2 min read

Taiwanese Man Faces Trial in Chiang Mai for Allowing Radio Broadcasts into China

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Couple shot and motorbike stolen in Narathiwat

29 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close