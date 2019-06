Pattaya – A wanted Italian man who is accused of posing as Hollywood movie star George Clooney in order to sell clothes online has been arrested in Pattaya.

F. G., 58, and his wife V. G., 45 — dubbed the “Italian Bonnie and Clyde” by the Italian Media were arrested at a luxury villa in Bang Lamung on Saturday, June 15th, 2019.

