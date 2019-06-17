Mon. Jun 17th, 2019

Russian man collapses, dies next to Patong Police Station

Thai police station

Thai police station. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


PHUKET: Police suspect that a Russian man who was found dead in front of the police officers’ accommodation building at Patong Police Station yesterday morning (June 16) died from going into shock from alcohol poisoning.

Sen Sgt Maj Somkiet Phetkaew of the Patong Police explained to The Phuket News that Russian national Denis Timoshenkov, 38, was staying at the Patong Phuket Mirage Hotel.

By The Phuket News

