Russian man collapses, dies next to Patong Police Station

Russian man collapses, dies next to Patong Police Station1 min read
PHUKET: Police suspect that a Russian man who was found dead in front of the police officers’ accommodation building at Patong Police Station yesterday morning (June 16) died from going into shock from alcohol poisoning.
Sen Sgt Maj Somkiet Phetkaew of the Patong Police explained to The Phuket News that Russian national Denis Timoshenkov, 38, was staying at the Patong Phuket Mirage Hotel.
By The Phuket News