Bangkok among cities that are least prepared for the rise in urban tourism, WTTC





Emerging tourist destinations like Bangkok, Cape Town and Istanbul are facing growing tourism momentum and increased pressures, according to a new global report on city readiness for tourism growth.

In a recently released report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), of the 1.4 billion international visitors who crossed borders in 2018 for tourism purposes, nearly half (45%) traveled to cities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



