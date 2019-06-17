Bangkok among cities that are least prepared for the rise in urban tourism, WTTC

Bangkok among cities that are least prepared for the rise in urban tourism, WTTC1 min read
Emerging tourist destinations like Bangkok, Cape Town and Istanbul are facing growing tourism momentum and increased pressures, according to a new global report on city readiness for tourism growth.
In a recently released report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), of the 1.4 billion international visitors who crossed borders in 2018 for tourism purposes, nearly half (45%) traveled to cities.
By Thai PBS World