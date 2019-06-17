Mon. Jun 17th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangkok among cities that are least prepared for the rise in urban tourism, WTTC

Tuk tuk in front a temple in BKK

Tuk tuk in front a temple near the Giant Swing in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.


Emerging tourist destinations like Bangkok, Cape Town and Istanbul are facing growing tourism momentum and increased pressures, according to a new global report on city readiness for tourism growth.

In a recently released report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), of the 1.4 billion international visitors who crossed borders in 2018 for tourism purposes, nearly half (45%) traveled to cities.

By Thai PBS World

