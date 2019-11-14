Thu. Nov 14th, 2019

Hong Kong tourist rescued at Merlin beach remains in coma

Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket

Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket. Photo: Andy Mitchell.


PHUKET: A 50-year-old Chinese tourist from Hong Kong remains in a coma at Bangkok Hospital Phuket after he was pulled from the water unconscious at Merlin Beach, south of Patong, earlier today (Nov 13).

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News that the tourist, Ho Leong Lawrence, was pulled from the water at Merlin Beach by staff from a nearby hotel at about 2pm.

By The Phuket News

