Hong Kong tourist rescued at Merlin beach remains in coma

Hong Kong tourist rescued at Merlin beach remains in coma1 min read
PHUKET: A 50-year-old Chinese tourist from Hong Kong remains in a coma at Bangkok Hospital Phuket after he was pulled from the water unconscious at Merlin Beach, south of Patong, earlier today (Nov 13).
Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News that the tourist, Ho Leong Lawrence, was pulled from the water at Merlin Beach by staff from a nearby hotel at about 2pm.
By The Phuket News