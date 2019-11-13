Mon. Nov 18th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Chinese University of Hong Kong in chaos as protests continue

1 min read
5 days ago TN
Protesters march against the 2019 Hong Kong extradition bill

Protesters brave heavy rain as they march against the 2019 Hong Kong extradition bill on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Photo: Studio Incendo.


Yesterday, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, one of the top universities in Hong Kong, was in clash after riot police stormed the campus and used tear gas on the second consecutive day. Protestors threw bricks and Molotov cocktails back in response.

Yesterday’s events were a part of the series of protests that have lasted for five months. The death of a 22-year-old student who fell off a parking garage while escaping from tear gas triggered the further protests. Parts of the university campus were in flames as tension continues to build up between riot police and raging protestors.

Meanwhile, other parts of the city have come to a standstill as protestors block traffic in major road junctions and interrupt train services.

The situation in the campus further deteriorated after nightfall, as more students were injured by bullets fired by riot police. The police fired tear gas when Rocky Tuan, the Vice-chancellor of the University, attempted to negotiate with them.

Source: wikinews.org

Wikinews

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Hong Kong Protesters Set Harbour Tunnel Bridge on Fire as Police Prepare to Move In

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Bolivian woman nabbed in Laos with 3.5kg cocaine on Thai tip

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Indian Supreme Court Gives Disputed Religious Site to Hindus

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman’s neck in Pattaya

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Russian arrested after swimming butt naked onto luxury yacht in Koh Samui

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two men face sexual abuse charges after 13-year-old girl’s suicide

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close