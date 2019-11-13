Chinese University of Hong Kong in chaos as protests continue





Yesterday, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, one of the top universities in Hong Kong, was in clash after riot police stormed the campus and used tear gas on the second consecutive day. Protestors threw bricks and Molotov cocktails back in response.

Yesterday’s events were a part of the series of protests that have lasted for five months. The death of a 22-year-old student who fell off a parking garage while escaping from tear gas triggered the further protests. Parts of the university campus were in flames as tension continues to build up between riot police and raging protestors.

Meanwhile, other parts of the city have come to a standstill as protestors block traffic in major road junctions and interrupt train services.

The situation in the campus further deteriorated after nightfall, as more students were injured by bullets fired by riot police. The police fired tear gas when Rocky Tuan, the Vice-chancellor of the University, attempted to negotiate with them.

Source: wikinews.org

Wikinews

