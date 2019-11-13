Wed. Nov 13th, 2019

Chulalongkorn University allows transgender students to wear female uniform

Chulalongkorn University, viewed from 19th floor of Mahamakut Building, Faculty of Science

Chulalongkorn University, viewed from 19th floor of Mahamakut Building, Faculty of Science. Photo by Tangmo.


It was a dream come true for Ince Jirapat, a transgender student at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, when the administration finally agreed to allow transgender students to the wear female uniform.

On November 15th 2018, Jirapat was forbidden to wear the female uniform in class and was insulted by a special lecturer. The incident ignited a determination to fight for gender equality. Jirapat sought help from human rights activists, a sexual diversity group and transgender alumni of Chulalongkorn University.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

