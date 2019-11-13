Chulalongkorn University allows transgender students to wear female uniform





It was a dream come true for Ince Jirapat, a transgender student at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, when the administration finally agreed to allow transgender students to the wear female uniform.

On November 15th 2018, Jirapat was forbidden to wear the female uniform in class and was insulted by a special lecturer. The incident ignited a determination to fight for gender equality. Jirapat sought help from human rights activists, a sexual diversity group and transgender alumni of Chulalongkorn University.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



