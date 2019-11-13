Chulalongkorn University allows transgender students to wear female uniform

Chulalongkorn University allows transgender students to wear female uniform1 min read
It was a dream come true for Ince Jirapat, a transgender student at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, when the administration finally agreed to allow transgender students to the wear female uniform.
On November 15th 2018, Jirapat was forbidden to wear the female uniform in class and was insulted by a special lecturer. The incident ignited a determination to fight for gender equality. Jirapat sought help from human rights activists, a sexual diversity group and transgender alumni of Chulalongkorn University.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World