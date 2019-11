PHUKET: Two men have been arrested to answer charges of tying up a 70-year-old German, slashing his arm and robbing him and his wife of two ATM cards at their home last Thursday, and withdrawing money.

Muyaddidi Dorloh, 27, of Narathiwat, and Sofian Arba, 25, of Yala, were caught separately on Tuesday evening, one in Phuket and the other in Satun.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

