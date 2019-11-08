Fri. Nov 8th, 2019

German expat, 72, wounded by knife-wielding Phuket house robbers

Patong Hill in Phuket

Patong Hill in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.


PHUKET: A 72-year-old German expat was left bound with tape and suffered a 12-centimetre knife wound to his left arm as two men armed with long knives robbed his house yesterday evening (Nov 7), making off with ATM cards and later withdrawing only B5,100 before the cards were cancelled.

Capt Anuwat Raksayot of the Phuket City Police was notified of the robbery at 6:20pm and soon arrived at the scene, at a house in Moo 5, Rassada, off the bypass road, with fellow officers.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

