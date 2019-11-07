Rights group calls on government to stop arming civilians in Deep South





A student human rights advocacy group in Thailand’s Deep South, PerMAS, has called on the Government to stop arming civilians and to stop dragging them into the armed conflict between government officials and southern insurgents.

In a statement issued today (Thursday), the group called on the “Thai state” to reconsider its policy of arming civilians, like village defence volunteers, to fight the insurgents and to not engage the civilian population in the armed conflict.

By Thai PBS World

