Prayut Holds Security Meeting after Deadly Attacks in Deep South

PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha met with senior security officials Wednesday to review deployment of forces in Thailand’s Deep South after suspected rebels killed 15 village defense volunteers in what authorities described as the deadliest attacks since the separatist insurgency reignited in 2004.

At least four security personnel were also injured when motorcycle-riding gunmen and others on foot opened fire on two checkpoints in Maung, a district of southern Thailand’s Yala province, late Tuesday, officials said.

“Today we have a meeting with the deputy director of internal security operations on how to adjust the forces,” Prayuth told reporters in Bangkok without elaborating.

It was not clear if Prayuth was considering deploying more security forces to the southern border region.

“I reiterate for those on duty to be careful. Those checkpoints are far-off from towns and they can be weak spots and flashpoints,” he said.

Tuesday’s attacks were the bloodiest since April 28, 2004, when suspected insurgents, including machete-wielding Muslim youths, launched pre-dawn attacks on 11 security checkpoints in three provinces. In the ensuing melee, authorities said, 107 attackers and five members of the security forces were killed.

One of the gunmen in the attacks on Tuesday could have been injured, according to a village resident.

Full story: BenarNews

Pattani, Thailand. Noah Lee in Kuala Lumpur contributed to this report.

Copyright ©2019, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

