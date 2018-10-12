Turkey discloses recorded audio documenting Khashoggi’s assassination to US





The Turkish authorities have informed the United States of an audio recording documenting the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who entered on Tuesday the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, reported the Washington Post Thursday.

US president Donald Trump said that Saudi Arabia appears to be somewhat involved in the assassination or disappearance of Khashoggi, noting that the US, Turkey and other countries are investigating the case and will discover the truth.

The 15 Saudis who arrived in Istanbul on 2 October, the day Khashoggi disappeared, and visited the Saudi consulate, while the missing journalist was still there, were behind the alleged assassination. They transported then Khashoggi’s body outside the consulate.

The sources added that the Turkish government, which is employing a strategy of gradual media leakages of the information and evidence on Khashoggi’s case, told the Americans about the sound recording in its possession. Such move took place after The Washington Post has confirmed that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has intercepted calls between Saudi officials discussing a designated attempt to lure the Saudi oppositionist into the consulate, before his disappearance.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

Share this article