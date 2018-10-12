Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck
Chumphon: Chained inmates escape through court’s gate

By TN / October 12, 2018

CHUMPHON: At least five chained inmates have fled the Lang Suan court, three on a stolen prison truck which ran over another escapee.

Corrections Department director-general Naras Savestanan said the incident happened at 8.55am at the court in Lang Suan district. Ten inmates were brought to the court on a pickup truck of the Lang Suan prison.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG
BANGKOK POST

