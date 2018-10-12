Unknown man’s body found burning beside crematorium





CHON BURI: The body of a man of unknown nationality was found engulfed in flames beside the crematorium stairs at a temple in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district shortly before dawn on Thursday.

It was discovered by the temple caretaker, Sawasdee Thongkrim, 62, who quickly informed the abbot and called police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

