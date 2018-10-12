Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen
Isan

Foreigner found dead in Khon Kaen rented house

By TN / October 12, 2018

An American man, 66, has been found dead in a rented house in Khon Kaen’s Muang district where he had been living alone for seven years.

The decomposed body of G. M. R. (spelling not confirmed) was found in a two-storey shophouse in Soi Srichan 17 at 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

