Vietnamese nationals apprehended for allegedly smuggling tiger carcass

PHITSANULOK, 12th October 2018, (NNT) – Officials in Phitsanulok Province have apprehended two Vietnamese nationals who are suspected of attempting to smuggle a mangled tiger carcass out of the Kingdom. The two are now facing charges of possessing protected animal remains.
According to Mueang Phitsanulok District Police, the two suspects were located on a passenger platform of the first Phitsanulok Provincial Bus Terminal on Mitraphab Road in the capital district of the province. Upon inspection, the police discovered that the two were in possession of tiger organs, including a skull, smoked meat, paws, genitalia, ribs and a bottle of fat extract.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
