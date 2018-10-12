German man falls to death at Suvarnabumi terminal

SAMUT PRAKAN: Police are investigating the death of a German tourist who fell from the fourth floor level of the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday.
The 52-year-old man landed on a concrete beam on the second floor level, near a toilet behind the duty-free shop in Zone E.
Bangkok Post
SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN
BANGKOK POST
