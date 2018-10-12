ICE 3 train at Aachen station, Germany
News

Cologne-Frankfurt Service in Germany Suspended After Train Fire – Deutsche Bahn

By TN / October 12, 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A high-speed train service between two major German cities — Cologne and Frankfurt — has been suspended after a fire in two train cars, railway company Deutsche Bahn reported.

“After smoke formed in two train cars at 6.30 [a.m. local time, 4:30 GMT] the ICE 511 was stopped on the way from Cologne to Munich and evacuated quickly. The high-speed line Koeln-Rhein/Main [between Cologne and Frankfurt] has since been blocked,” the railway company said in a statement.

Following the smoke appearance, the fire broke out in two train cars, the train operator said. Fire brigades were summoned to put it out.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

