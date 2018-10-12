Cologne-Frankfurt Service in Germany Suspended After Train Fire – Deutsche Bahn

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A high-speed train service between two major German cities — Cologne and Frankfurt — has been suspended after a fire in two train cars, railway company Deutsche Bahn reported.
“After smoke formed in two train cars at 6.30 [a.m. local time, 4:30 GMT] the ICE 511 was stopped on the way from Cologne to Munich and evacuated quickly. The high-speed line Koeln-Rhein/Main [between Cologne and Frankfurt] has since been blocked,” the railway company said in a statement.
Following the smoke appearance, the fire broke out in two train cars, the train operator said. Fire brigades were summoned to put it out.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.