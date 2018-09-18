Germany Just Rolled Out the World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Trains

Hydrogen fuel cells are a greener way to power vehicles. But they have also been cost-prohibitive. Today, though, that’s starting to change — on Monday, German passengers boarded the world’s first hydrogen-powered trains.
“Sure, buying a hydrogen train is somewhat more expensive than a diesel train,” said Stefan Schrank, a project manager at locomotive company Alstom, which built the trains, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, “but it is cheaper to run.”
The new trains transport passengers along 100 kilometers (62 miles) of track and can travel up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on a single tank of hydrogen, reaching top speeds of 140 kmh (87 mph).
Full story: futurism.com
By Kristin Houser
Futurism
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Admin court gives redress to Dtac’s 850 Mhz phone users until December 15
-
EU Wants to Fine Internet Companies That Don’t Remove Extremist Content Quickly
-
NBT reporter’s Line account hacked and used to borrow money
-
NBTC to cut off Dtac’s 850MHz customers on Saturday night
-
Microsoft’s Plan for Windows 10, 7 New Monthly Charge Confirmed